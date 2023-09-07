METALLICA - Phoenix M72 Pop-Up Shop Re-Opens This Friday

Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"The M72 Phoenix Pop-Up Shop is re-opening on Friday and Saturday! Because we’re staying a little longer than we expected, the Pop-Up Shop has made arrangements to do the same. Stop by to get your hands on the basic tour line, plus a range of pop-up exclusives, apparel, accessories, skate decks, YETI x Metallica drinkware, and more.

Supplies are limited and stock is not guaranteed. If you missed out on something last week, your best bet is to show up early!

Don’t forget to pick up an #M72FanCard during your visit for a chance at a Snake Pit upgrade for Saturday’s show."

Metallica has announced that Suicidal Tendencies will filling in for Ice Nine Kills on their rescheduled Phoenix show. Metallica was forced to cancel their second Phoenix show on September 3 due to a positive COVID test for frontman James Hetfield.

The legendary thrashers will complete the M72 No Repeat Weekend show on September 9. Tickets from the original show will be honoured. If fans can't make it, refunds are available until Thursday, September 7 at 9 PM, Local Time.

(Photo by Tim Saccenti)