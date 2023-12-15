METALLICA Plays First-Ever Show In Saudi Arabia; Video Of Full Set Streaming

On Thursday (December 14), Metallica performed for the first time in Saudi Arabia, at the Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh. Fan-filmed video of the full show can be found below.

Metallica's setlist:

"Creeping Death"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"The Memory Remains"

"Lux Æterna"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Fade To Black"

"Fuel"

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"The Unforgiven"

"Seek & Destroy"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

"Enter Sandman"