METALLICA Plays First-Ever Show In Saudi Arabia; Video Of Full Set Streaming

December 15, 2023, an hour ago

news heavy metal metallica

METALLICA Plays First-Ever Show In Saudi Arabia; Video Of Full Set Streaming

On Thursday (December 14), Metallica performed for the first time in Saudi Arabia, at the Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh. Fan-filmed video of the full show can be found below.

Metallica's setlist:

"Creeping Death"
"For Whom The Bell Tolls"
"Wherever I May Roam"
"The Memory Remains"
"Lux Æterna"
"Too Far Gone?"
"Fade To Black"
"Fuel"
"Orion"
"Nothing Else Matters"
"Sad But True"
"The Unforgiven"
"Seek & Destroy"
"One"
"Master Of Puppets"
"Enter Sandman"



Featured Video

STRIGAMPIRE - "Sold Our Soul"

STRIGAMPIRE - "Sold Our Soul"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources