METALLICA Plays First-Ever Show In Saudi Arabia; Video Of Full Set Streaming
December 15, 2023, an hour ago
On Thursday (December 14), Metallica performed for the first time in Saudi Arabia, at the Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh. Fan-filmed video of the full show can be found below.
Metallica's setlist:
"Creeping Death"
"For Whom The Bell Tolls"
"Wherever I May Roam"
"The Memory Remains"
"Lux Æterna"
"Too Far Gone?"
"Fade To Black"
"Fuel"
"Orion"
"Nothing Else Matters"
"Sad But True"
"The Unforgiven"
"Seek & Destroy"
"One"
"Master Of Puppets"
"Enter Sandman"