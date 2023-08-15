METALLICA - Pre-Order The M72 World Tour Recordings From Montréal

Metallica's M72 World Tour No Repeat Weekend continued in Montréal, Quebec (Canada) last weekend, and you can now pre-order the live recordings.

Says Metallica: "Relive the August 11 & 13 concerts at Stade Olympique with the ultimate souvenir... an official live audio recording on CD. Both shows are available now for pre-order in the Met Store individually and as a bundle. Thanks again for two amazing shows in Montréal. We hope to see you all again soon!"

Pre-order Night 1 here, Night 2 here, and the Night 1/Night 1 bundle here.

Metallica's M72 World Tour No Repeat Weekend lands at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on August 18 & 20. Find the band's tour itinerary here.