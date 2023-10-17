METALLICA Premier Live Video For "Fuel" From Power Trip Festival; Official Recording Available For Pre-Order

Metallica have released the official live video below for "Fuel", filmed at the Power Trip festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA, on October 8, 2023.

The full audio recording of the above mentioned concert is now available for pre-order here. Expected availability is December 22, 2023.

Tracklisting:

"Whiplash"

"Creeping Death"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Enter Sandman"

"Lux Aeterna"

"Too Far Gone"

"Fade to Black"

"Fuel"

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"The Day That Never Comes"

"Hardwired"

"Seek and Destroy"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"