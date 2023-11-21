METALLICA Premier Live Video For "If Darkness Had A Son" From Night 2 In Detroit; Official Recording Available For Pre-Order
November 21, 2023, 34 minutes ago
Metallica have released the official live video below for "If Darkness Had A Son", filmed at Ford Field in Detroit, MI, on November 12. Watch below.
The full audio recording of the above mentioned concert is now available for pre-order here. Expected availability is January 5, 2024.
Tracklisting:
"Whiplash
"For Whom The Bell Tolls"
"Ride The Lightning"
"Dirty Window"
"72 Seasons"
"If Darkness Had A Son"
"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"
"You Must Burn!"
"The Call Of Ktulu"
"The Unforgiven"
"Wherever I May Roam"
"Moth Into Flame"
"Fight Fire With Fire"
"Whiskey In The Jar"
"One"
"Enter Sandman"