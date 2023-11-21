METALLICA Premier Live Video For "If Darkness Had A Son" From Night 2 In Detroit; Official Recording Available For Pre-Order

Metallica have released the official live video below for "If Darkness Had A Son", filmed at Ford Field in Detroit, MI, on November 12. Watch below.

The full audio recording of the above mentioned concert is now available for pre-order here. Expected availability is January 5, 2024.

Tracklisting:

"Whiplash

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Ride The Lightning"

"Dirty Window"

"72 Seasons"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"You Must Burn!"

"The Call Of Ktulu"

"The Unforgiven"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Fight Fire With Fire"

"Whiskey In The Jar"

"One"

"Enter Sandman"