METALLICA Premier Live Video For "Through The Never" From Detroit; Official Recording Available For Pre-Order

Metallica have released the official live video below for "Through The Never", at Ford Field in Detroit, MI, on November 10.

The full audio recording of the above mentioned concert is now available for pre-order here. Expected availability is January 5, 2024.

Tracklisting:

"Creeping Death"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"Through The Never"

"Leper Messiah"

"Lux Æterna"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Fade To Black"

"Shadows Follow"

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"The Day That Never Comes"

"Hardwired"

"Fuel"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Master Of Puppets"