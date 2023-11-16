METALLICA Premier Live Video For "You Must Burn!" From Night 2 In St. Louis; Official Recording Available For Pre-Order

Metallica have released the official live video below for "You Must Burn!", filmed at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, MO, on November 5, 2023.

The full audio recording of the above mentioned concert is now available for pre-order here. Expected availability is January 5, 2024.

Tracklisting:

"Whiplash"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Ride The Lightning"

"King Nothing"

"72 Seasons"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"You Must Burn!"

"The Call Of Ktulu"

"No Leaf Clover"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Blackened"

"Whiskey In The Jar"

"One"

"Enter Sandman"