METALLICA Premier Official Live Video For "72 Seasons" From Phoenix Night 2; Official Recording Available For Pre-Order

Metallica have released the official live video below for "72 Seasons", filmed at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, on September 9.

The full audio recording of the above mentioned concert is now available for pre-order here. Expected availability is November 24, 2023.

Tracklisting:

"Whiplash"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Ride The Lightning"

"Dirty Window"

"72 Seasons"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"You Must Burn!"

"The Call Of Ktulu"

"The Unforgiven"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Master Of Puppets"

"Blackened"

"Whiskey In The Jar"

"One"

"Enter Sandman"