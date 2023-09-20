METALLICA Premier Official Live Video For "Holier Than Thou" From Phoenix; Official Recording Available For Pre-Order

Metallica have released the official live video below for "Holier Than Thou", filmed at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, on September 1.

The full audio recording of the above mentioned concert is now available for pre-order here. Expected availability is November 24, 2023.

Tracklisting:

"Creeping Death"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"Holier Than Thou"

"King Nothing"

"Lux Æterna"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Fade To Black"

"Shadows Follow"

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"Hardwired"

"Fuel"

"Seek & Destroy"