METALLICA Premier Official Live Video For "Lux Æterna" From Night 1 In Detroit

Metallica have released the official live video below for "Lux Æterna", filmed at Ford Field in Detroit, MI, on November 10.

The full audio recording of the above mentioned concert is now available for pre-order here. Expected availability is January 5, 2024.

Tracklisting:

"Creeping Death"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"Through The Never"

"Leper Messiah"

"Lux Æterna"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Fade To Black"

"Shadows Follow"

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"The Day That Never Comes"

"Hardwired"

"Fuel"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Master Of Puppets"

SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today that Metallica has been awarded the SoundExchange Hall Of Fame Award as one of the most streamed acts in the organization’s 20-year history.

“Metallica is considered one of the greatest rock bands of all time, and for good reason,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “They have built and rebuilt themselves, continually honing their epic sound with each album and constantly expanding their appeal without abandoning their roots. Metallica is a once-in-a-lifetime success story. Recognizing Metallica with a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award is an honor.”