METALLICA Premier Official Music Video For New Song "Chasing Light"

Metallica have premiered a music video for "Chasing Light", lifted from the new album, 72 Seasons. Check out the Kim Asendorf & Dina Chang-directed clip below:

Metallica’s 72 Seasons was released on April 14 via the band’s own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with frontman James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track 72 Seasons is Metallica’s first full length collection of new material since 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

72 Seasons tracklisting:

"72 Seasons"

"Shadows Follow"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Sleepwalk My Life Away"

"You Must Burn!"

"Lux Æterna"

"Crown Of Barbed Wire"

"Chasing Light"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Room Of Mirrors"

"Inamorata"

"Crown Of Barbed Wire" video:

"Too Far Gone?" video:

"Shadows Follow" video:

"72 Seasons" video:

"If Darkness Had A Son" video:

"Screaming Suicide" video:

“Lux Æterna” video:

"Sleepwalk My Life Away" video

"Room Of Mirrors"