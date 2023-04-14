METALLICA Premier "Sleepwalk My Life Away" Music Video; Watch Band Perform "If Darkness Had A Son" On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Metallica have been celebrating 72 Seasons release week by taking over late night. The band appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC each night this week. The residency wrapped up last night, Thursday, April 13, and saw the band performing the 72 Seasons track, "If Darkness Had A Son". Watch below:

More footage from Metallica's Jimmy Kimmel Live! residency can be viewed below:

In other news, Metallica have premiered the new music video for "Sleepwalk My Life Away", lifted from 72 Seasons. The Tim Saccenti-directed clip was filmed in Los Angeles, CA, on February 11, 2023. Check it out below:

Metallica’s 72 Seasons is released today (April 14) via the band’s own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with frontman James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track 72 Seasons is Metallica’s first full length collection of new material since 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

72 Seasons tracklisting:

"72 Seasons"

"Shadows Follow"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Sleepwalk My Life Away"

"You Must Burn!"

"Lux Æterna"

"Crown Of Barbed Wire"

"Chasing Light"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Room Of Mirrors"

"Inamorata"

"72 Seasons" video:

"If Darkness Had A Son" video:

"Screaming Suicide" video:

“Lux Æterna” video:

(Photo - Tim Saccenti)