METALLICA - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Lollapalooza 2022 Show Streaming

On July 28th, Metallica headlined Lollapalooza 2022 in Chicago, IL. Pro-shot video of the entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Whiplash"

"Creeping Death"

"Enter Sandman"

"The Memory Remains"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Dirty Window"

"Sad But True"

"Whiskey In The Jar"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Fade to Black"

"Seek & Destroy"

Encore:

"Battery"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"