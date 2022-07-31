METALLICA - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Lollapalooza 2022 Show Streaming

July 31, 2022, an hour ago

news metallica heavy metal lollapalooza 2022

METALLICA - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Lollapalooza 2022 Show Streaming

On July 28th, Metallica headlined Lollapalooza 2022 in Chicago, IL. Pro-shot video of the entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Whiplash"
"Creeping Death"
"Enter Sandman"
"The Memory Remains"
"Wherever I May Roam"
"Nothing Else Matters"
"Dirty Window"
"Sad But True"
"Whiskey In The Jar"
"For Whom the Bell Tolls"
"Moth Into Flame"
"Fade to Black"
"Seek & Destroy"

Encore:
"Battery"
"One"
"Master Of Puppets"



Featured Audio

EINHERJER – “West Coast Groove” (Napalm)

EINHERJER – “West Coast Groove” (Napalm)

Featured Video

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

Latest Reviews