METALLICA Pull Out Their Big Balls In East Rutherford; Official "Seek & Destroy" Live Video Streaming

Metallica have released more video footage filmed at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on August 4. "Seek & Destroy" joins the previous posted "Shadows Follow". Watch both clips below, and get the full audio recording here.

Metallica's M72 World Tour No Repeat Weekend lands in Montreal on August 11th and 13th at Stade Olympique. Go to this location for details and ticket information.

Catch the M72 World Tour live in cinemas worldwide this August. For more info and tickets, visit metallica.film.