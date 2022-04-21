METALLICA - Reddit Users Banned For Mentioning Kill 'Em All

Mentioning Metallica's classic debut studio album, Kill 'Em All, on Reddit is apparently a no-no, as users who do so are being banned from the American social news aggregation, web content rating, and discussion website.

A Reddit user took to the Metallica Reddit page to warn others, stating: "Reddit permanently bans you for saying your fav album is KEA. Stay safe out there, y’all."

The post includes a short video, "A Look at Reddit's Censorship", which can be viewed below.

A screenshot in the clip states: "You've been permanently banned for violating Reddit's rule against threatening violence in the following content. Reddit is a place for creating community and belonging, not threatening or encouraging violence against people or animals. We don't tolerate any behavior that encourages, glorifies, incites or calls for violence or physical harm against an individual, groups of people, places or animals. Any communities or people that encourage or incite violence towards an individual, group, animals, or place will be banned."

Reddit's official content policy can be found here.