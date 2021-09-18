METALLICA Release Episode #5 Of The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 - The Black Album: "Road. Warriors."

This week’s episode of The Metallica Podcast dives into the epic, seemingly never-ending tour to support The Black Album as told by the band members and those who were there with them.

Hear stories from behind the scenes of some of the most iconic shows the band has ever played – performing before over a million fans at Tushino Airfield in Moscow, the ultimate hometown gig of Day on The Green, and proving that they belonged there at The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert. Special guests include Tony Smith, Big Mick, Jake Berry, Ross Halfin, Geoff Tate, and Cliff Burnstein.

Check out the new episode below or go to the online plantforms available here.

Metallica recentlychecked in with the following update:

"We’re excited to tell you about more shows on next summer’s tour of European festivals! Two more stops are added to the fun and games: Download Germany on June 24th and Frauenfeld Rocks on June 29th. We can’t wait to see you as we all look forward to the return of these summer traditions…so long overdue!

We’re not quite done yet. Stay tuned...more coming soon."