METALLICA Release "Master Of Puppets" Live Video From Prague Rocks 2022

Metallica played Prague Rocks in Prague, Czech Republic on June 22. The band have released professionally-filmed footage of their performance of "Master Of Puppets" from the show. Watch below:

Metallica previously shared the video below, featuring the band's performance of "Moth Into Flame" from Firenze Rocks 2022 in Florence, Italy on June 19.

Metallica perform next on Wednesday, July 6, at Mad Cool Festival @ Valdebebas in Madrid, Spain. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.