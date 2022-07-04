METALLICA Release "Moth Into Flame" Live Video From Italy's Firenze Rocks 2022
Metallica played Firenze Rocks 2022 in Florence, Italy on June 19. The band have released his professionally-filmed footage of their performance of "Moth Into Flame":
Metallica perform next on Wednesday, July 6, at Mad Cool Festival @ Valdebebas in Madrid, Spain. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.
Metallica and German workwear manufacturer Engelbert Strauss have teamed up for a collection of Strauss X Metallica workwear. Below is a video recap of guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo visiting the Strauss CI factory.
Go to this location to check out the new line of signature Metallica workwear.