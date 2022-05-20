METALLICA Release Official "Battery" Live Video From Curitiba, Brazil

Metallica have released more live footage filmed at Estádio Couto Pereira in Curitiba, Brazil on May 5, 2022. Watch "Battery", as well as the previously released "Sad But True", below:

Metallica: The First 40 Years is the latest and most expansive exhibition from the Metallica Black Box. And phase three has just been revealed.

Dig into the digital museum’s newest additions now, and don’t forget to check out content from previous releases you may have missed.

Enter the Black Box here.

A message from Metallica: "When the World Magnetic Tour hit Quebec City for two shows on Halloween weekend in 2009, we invited our friend Wayne Isham and his film crew along to capture all of the shenanigans. Check out the explosive concert film Quebec Magnetic, available to stream exclusively on The Coda Collection.

ICYMI, 40 Years of Metallica - both nights live from Chase Center in San Francisco - along with Cunning Stunts, Orgullo, Pasión y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de México, and A Year and a Half in the Life of Metallica: Parts One & Two are also streaming now on The Coda Collection."

Watch here.