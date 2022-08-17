METALLICA Release Official "Blackened" Live Video From Buffalo's Highmark Stadium

August 17, 2022, an hour ago

news

METALLICA Release Official "Blackened" Live Video From Buffalo's Highmark Stadium

Metallica played Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY on August 11. Professionally-filmed footage of the band performing "Blackened" during the concert can be viewed below:

Watch Metallica perform "Ride The Lightning" at the same show:

Metallica's next schedule concert is at the Global Citizen Festival on September 24 in Central Park, New York City. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.



Featured Audio

EINHERJER – “West Coast Groove” (Napalm)

EINHERJER – “West Coast Groove” (Napalm)

Featured Video

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

Latest Reviews