METALLICA Release Official "Blackened" Live Video From Buffalo's Highmark Stadium
August 17, 2022, an hour ago
Metallica played Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY on August 11. Professionally-filmed footage of the band performing "Blackened" during the concert can be viewed below:
Watch Metallica perform "Ride The Lightning" at the same show:
Metallica's next schedule concert is at the Global Citizen Festival on September 24 in Central Park, New York City. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.