METALLICA Release Official "Cyanide" Live Video From Surprise Chicago Pop-Up Concert

Metallica performed a surprise pop-up concert at Metro in Chicago on Monday, September 20. It was the band's first show at the venue since 1983.

The group previously shared pro-shot video of "Harvester Of Sorrow" from the show, and have now released footage of their performance of "Cyanide". Watch both clips below.

Setlist:

"Whiplash"

"Ride The Lightning"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"Cyanide"

"Through The Never"

"One"

"Sad But True"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Whiskey In The Jar"

"Fade To Black"

"Master Of Puppets"

Encore:

"Hardwired"

"Fuel"

"Seek & Destroy"