METALLICA Release Official Live Video For "Cyanide" From Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Metallica have shared more video footage from their concert at Mineirão in Belo Horizonte, Brazil on May 12. Watch the band perform "Cyanide" below, along with the previously posted clip for "Fight Fire With Fire":

Metallica has teamed up with Pro-Ject Audio Systems for the upcoming release of the Metallica Limited Edition Turntable. Featuring an S-shaped tone arm, and a transparent platter, the turntable is expected to retail for $1,599. Stay tuned for complete details, coming soon.



To go hand in hand with your new Metallica Limited Edition Turntable, new and exclusive Metallica coloured vinyl will be hitting Walmart shelves on June 17. The albums on tap are Load (1996), Reload (1997), Garage Inc. (1998), St. Anger (2003) and Death Magnetic (2008).

Pre-order the five album bundle now at this location. All albums are also available separately.