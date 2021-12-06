METALLICA Release Official Live Video For "Don't Tread On Me" From Daytona Beach

Metallica have released more video footage from their performance at Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, FL on November 14. In the clip below, the band performs "Don't Tread On Me":

Watch Metallica perform "Damage, Inc." and "Enter Sandman" at the same show:

Metallica are getting ready to take over the city of San Francisco in celebration of their 40th anniversary. An update from the band follows:

"Whether you’re visiting for a weekend or are a life-long resident, you can always find something new and cool to do in San Francisco with the city’s infinite number of unique restaurants, bars, shops, galleries, and locales! Join us for free events in distinctive neighbourhoods to support local businesses and artists… you may also take the chance to do some good in the community with several volunteer activations set up in conjunction with All Within My Hands just for ’Tallica fans.

Please note that San Francisco proof of vaccination and mask requirements apply to all events. For more information, visit SF.gov."

The full updated schedule for Metallica's San Francisco takeover can be found here.