METALLICA Release Official Live Video For "Fade To Black" From Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Metallica have shared more video footage from their concert at Mineirão in Belo Horizonte, Brazil on May 12. Watch the band perform "Fade To Black" below, along with the previously posted clips for "Cyanide" and "Fight Fire With Fire":

This was the first time that Metallica played in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. The official concert poster can be seen below.

Metallica's next show is June 15 in Copenhagen, Denmark. To view their complete tour itinerary, visit this location.