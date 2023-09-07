METALLICA Release Official Live Video For "Orion" From Arlington, Texas; Official Recording Available For Pre-Order

Metallica have released the official live video below for "Ride The Lightning", filmed at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, on August 18.

The full audio recording of the above mentioned concert is now available for pre-order here. Expected availability is November 10, 2023.

Tracklisting:

"Creeping Death"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"Leper Messiah"

"King Nothing"

"Lux Æterna"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"Shadows Follow"

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"The Day That Never Comes"

"Hardwired"

"Fuel"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Master Of Puppets"