METALLICA Release Official Live Video For "Ride The Lightning" From Louder Than Life Festival
October 4, 2021, an hour ago
Metallica have released an official live video for "Ride The Lightning", filmed at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY on September 24. Watch below:
Walmart is set to release their exclusive Funko Pop! Deluxe Album: Metallica. The set includes all four members of the band - James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Jason Newsted - modelled after how they appeared during "The Black Album" era.
Place your order at Walmart.com, and watch Kirk Hammett unbox the set below.
Metallica’s 1991 self-titled #1 album - better known as The Black Album - was recently reissued in a variety of formats to commemorate the 30th anniversary of its release. Go to Metallica's official website here for all reissue details and to order.
New Product Alert! Coming Soon: Pop! Deluxe Album – Metallica “The Black Album”. Pre-order the new 23” wide Deluxe Album exclusively at @Walmart today! https://t.co/0gJ1j8WRIi #Funko @Metallica pic.twitter.com/Ikdcfx1wo0
— Funko (@OriginalFunko) September 29, 2021