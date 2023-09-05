METALLICA Release Official Live Video For "Ride The Lightning" From Montréal; Official Recording Available For Pre-Order

Metallica have released the official live video below for "Ride The Lightning", filmed at the Stade Olympique in Montréal, Quebec on August 13.

The full audio recording of the above mentioned concert is now available for pre-order here. Expected availability is October 27, 2023.

Tracklisting:

"Whiplash"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Ride The Lightning"

"Dirty Window"

"Lux Æterna"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"You Must Burn!"

"The Call Of Ktulu"

"No Leaf Clover"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Battery"

"Whiskey In The Jar"

"One"

"Enter Sandman"