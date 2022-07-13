METALLICA Release Official Live Video For "Seek & Destroy" From Belgium's Rock Werchter Festival

Metallica have released a new live video, filmed at Rock Werchter in Werchter, Belgium on July 1. Watch the band tear through "Seek & Destroy" below:

Metallica performs next on July 28 at Lollapalooza @ Grant Park in Chicago, IL. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.

An orchestral version of Metallica classic "Enter Sandman" by Ramin Djawadi (Game Of Thrones, Iron Man, Pacific Rim, Clash Of The Titans), is included in the soundtrack for Season 4 of HBO's Westworld. The track was featured in the episode that aired on July 10.

Listen to the new version of "Enter Sandman" here, and below: