METALLICA Release Official Live Video For "The Unforgiven" From Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

On December 14, Metallica performed for the first time in Saudi Arabia, at the Soundstorm Festival in the capital, Riyadh. The band has released the official video below, for their performance of "The Unforgiven".

Metallica's setlist:

"Creeping Death"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"The Memory Remains"

"Lux Æterna"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Fade To Black"

"Fuel"

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"The Unforgiven"

"Seek & Destroy"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

"Enter Sandman"

