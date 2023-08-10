METALLICA Release Official "Shadows Follow" Live Video From New Jersey's MetLife Stadium

Metallica have released the official "Shadows Follow" live video below, filmed at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on August 4. Get the full audio recording here.

Metallica's M72 World Tour No Repeat Weekend lands in Montreal on August 11th and 13th at Stade Olympique. Go to this location for details and ticket information.

Catch the M72 World Tour live in cinemas worldwide this August. For more info and tickets, visit metallica.film.