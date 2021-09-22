METALLICA Release Official "Whiplash" Live Video From Surprise San Francisco Concert
September 22, 2021, an hour ago
On September 16, Metallica performed a surprise concert at The Independent in San Francisco, CA. The band have now released the video below, featuring their performance of "Whiplash" from the show.
Metallica performed another surprise concert, at Metro in Chicago, IL on Monday, September 20. It was the band's first show at the venue since 1983. Check out fan-filmed video from the show below: