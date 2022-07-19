METALLICA Release Official "Whiskey In The Jar" Live Video From Spain's Mad Cool Festival
July 19, 2022, an hour ago
Metallica played Madrid, Spain's Mad Cool Festival on July 6. The band have shared professionally-filmed footage of their performance of "Whiskey In The Jar", which can be viewed below.
Metallica's setlist:
"Whiplash"
"Creeping Death"
"Enter Sandman"
"Ride The Lightning"
"Wherever I May Roam"
"Nothing Else Matters"
"Dirty Window"
"Sad But True"
"Whiskey In The Jar"
"For Whom The Bell Tolls"
"Moth Into Flame"
"Fade To Black"
"Seek & Destroy"
Encore:
"Damage, Inc."
"One"
"Master of Puppets"
Metallica performs next on July 28 at Lollapalooza @ Grant Park in Chicago, IL. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.