METALLICA Release Pro-Shot Video For Performance Of THIN LIZZY's "Borderline" From Helping Hands 2022 Concert
December 27, 2022, 44 minutes ago
On December 16, Metallica celebrated the accomplishments of All Within My Hands at the Microsoft Theater with the Helping Hands Concert & Auction hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The band have released professionally-film footage for their performance of Thin Lizzy's "Borderline" from the show. Watch below:
Helping Hands 2022 is streaming in its entirety on demand on Paramount+ worldwide.
During their set, Metallica also performed their new single "Lux Æterna" for the first time. The band have shared professionally filmed footage of the performance, which can be viewed below:
Metallica: "Relive Helping Hands 2022 with the latest audio addition to our Live Metallica collection. With five acoustic songs and three live debuts - including 'Lux Æterna' - this is one you’ll want to make sure is in your library! Proceeds benefit All Within My Hands and the charitable causes supported by the Foundation."
Order the audio on CD or Digital Download here.
About the upcoming 72 Seasons album, out on April 14, Metallica previously stated: "Yes, you read that correctly... we have completed recording at HQ, and our 12th studio album is coming your way! It’s been six years since Hardwired…To Self Destruct, so we think it’s about time for some new music. With 12 tracks totaling over 77 minutes, 72 Seasons hits all the places you can consume music on Friday, April 14, 2023.
"Produced by Greg Fidelman, along with James and Lars, 72 Seasons is available for pre-order now on CD, 2LP 140g black vinyl, two different colored vinyl variations, and digitally in the Met Store. Every pre-order will receive a digital instant grat track of the first song we are releasing, “Lux Æterna,” and you can check out the brand new video, one of the coolest we’ve ever made, on our YouTube channel. Directed by Tim Saccenti, we recently traveled to Los Angeles to capture our performance using some crazy cutting-edge technology.
"The album package was once again conceived and art directed by our good friend, acclaimed designer David Turner, and his team. David, who won a Grammy for his work on Death Magnetic, is the man behind the look and feel of all of our recent releases, including Through The Never, S&M2, and Hardwired.”
Pre-order the new album here.
72 Seasons tracklisting:
"72 Seasons"
"Shadows Follow"
"Screaming Suicide"
"Sleepwalk My Life Away"
"You Must Burn!"
"Lux Æterna"
"Crown Of Barbed Wire"
"Chasing Light"
"If Darkness Had A Son"
"Too Far Gone?"
"Room Of Mirrors"
"Inamorata"
“Lux Æterna” video:
"Lux Æterna" lyric video:
Upcoming Metallica tour dates are listed below. M72 World Tour Enhanced Experience Package details via the following links:
Enhanced Experiences
I Disappear Tickets
Enhanced Experience FAQs
April
27 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena
29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena
May
17 - Paris, France - Stade de France*
19 - Paris, France - Stade de France
6 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion
28 - Hambur, Germany - Volksparkstadion
June
16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium**
18 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium
August
4 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
6 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
11 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique
13 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique
8 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
20 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
25 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
27 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
September
1 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
3 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
November
3 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center
5 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center
10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
12 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
May
24 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion
26 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion
June
7 - Helsinki, Finland - Olympic Stadium
9 - Helsinki, Finland - Olympic Stadium
14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken Stadium
16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken Stadium
July
5 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy
7 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy
12 - Madrid, Spain - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
14 - Madrid, Spain - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
August
2 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
4 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
9 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
11 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
16 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium
18 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium
23 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium
25 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium
30 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
September
1 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
20 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol***
22 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol
27 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol***
29 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol
Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**
Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills
* Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills play Show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play Show 2 in Paris
** Volbeat replaces Architects on Show 1 in Gothenburg
Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***
Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills
*** Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City
(Photo - Tim Saccenti)