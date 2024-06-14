METALLICA - Relive #M72Munich; Official Live Recordings, Show Streams Available

Relive Metallica's weekend of shows at Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany - May 24 and 26, 2024.

Says the band: "From full concert audio and select live video clips to dozens of photos and both setlists, we’ve got everything you need to relive our stop in Munich.

"Enjoy both gigs from Munich mixed by The Metallica Audio Team, now available to stream through nugs.net, download at LiveMetallica.com, or go old-school and pick up the CDs at Metallica.com.

Relive a few moments from Olympiastadion right along with the crowd. Watch live videos of “Master Of Puppets” in the pouring rain, the M72 debuts of “Of Wolf And Man” and “Breadfan,” and live debut of “Inamorata”: