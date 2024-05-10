METALLICA Reveal Details For M72 Weekend Takeover Events In Warsaw

Metallica have issued the following update in regards to M72 Weekend takeover events in Warsaw, Poland:

"We're coming to PGE Narodowy on 5 & 7 July. We can’t wait to see you in eight weeks for two nights at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw. We hope you’ll join us for a No Repeat Weekend of shows + Weekend Takeover events! Don’t have tickets yet? Get yours now!"

Get tickets for:

- July 5

- July 7

- 2-Day Tickets

Metallica Weekend Takeover In Warsaw:

"You know the Metallica Family… if the band is in town for more than a day, we’ve gotta make a weekend out of it! Check out a couple of awesome activities you can explore while you’re not at the shows."

- Film Fest Tickets

- Book Signing Tickets

- Tribute Band Tickets

Pre-Order Live Metallica:

"Will we see you in Europe this summer? Pre-order the audio from your show now in the Met Store!"