METALLICA's 2022 Helping Hands Concert & Auction Breaks Records With $3 Million Raised

With their final show of 2022, Metallica blew the roof off The Microsoft Theater for the third Helping Hands Concert & Auction. Thanks to the support of fans and sponsors, the evening raised approximately $3,000,000 - a total higher than the first two benefits combined!

Says Metallica: "The December 16 event was elevated to new heights thanks to some serious star power. The evening’s host, Jimmy Kimmel, and surprise guest, Robert Downey Jr., contributed their talents and platforms to help spread AWMH’s message. Greta Van Fleet set the tone for the evening with a spectacular opening performance. And St. Vincent joined Metallica for a stunning rendition of “Nothing Else Matters”. All these elements combine for not just a memorable night in Los Angeles but for fans worldwide streaming the show live on Paramount+, MTV’s YouTube channel, and PlutoTV.

"As much about highlighting philanthropy as it was about entertainment, six organizations doing essential work year-round were honored. Each group had representatives participate in the program and received a grant of $25,000. We were also thrilled to host Reggie Gregory, one of our Metallica Scholars, who spoke about what this program means to her."

Metallica’s 12th studio album, 72 Seasons, will arrive on April 14 on the band’s own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track album is the band’s first full-length collection of new material since 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

The band have launched the pre-order for the limited transparent yellow cassette edition of the album, which includes an 8-panel j-card with lyrics. Pre-order the cassette here.

Speaking on the concept of the album title, James said: “72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is a reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”

72 Seasons tracklisting:

"72 Seasons"

"Shadows Follow"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Sleepwalk My Life Away"

"You Must Burn!"

"Lux Æterna"

"Crown Of Barbed Wire"

"Chasing Light"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Room Of Mirrors"

"Inamorata"

Upcoming Metallica tour dates are listed below. M72 World Tour Enhanced Experience Package details via the following links:

April

27 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena

29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena

May

17 - Paris, France - Stade de France*

19 - Paris, France - Stade de France

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion

28 - Hambur, Germany - Volksparkstadion

June

16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium**

18 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium

August

4 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

6 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

11 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique

13 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique

8 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

20 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

25 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

27 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

September

1 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

3 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

November

3 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center

5 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center

10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

12 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

May

24 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion

26 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion

June

7 - Helsinki, Finland - Olympic Stadium

9 - Helsinki, Finland - Olympic Stadium

14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken Stadium

16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken Stadium

July

5 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy

7 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy

12 - Madrid, Spain - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

14 - Madrid, Spain - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

August

2 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

4 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

9 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

11 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

16 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium

18 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium

23 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium

25 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium

30 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

September

1 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

20 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol***

22 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

27 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol***

29 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**

Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

* Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills play Show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play Show 2 in Paris

** Volbeat replaces Architects on Show 1 in Gothenburg

Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***

Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

*** Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City

