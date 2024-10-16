METALLICA's All Within My Hands Foundation Donates $100,000 To Hurricane Milton Relief

"Hurricane Milton made landfall on Wednesday, October 9, as a Category 3 storm near Siesta Key, Florida," begins an update from Metallica. "High winds, tornadoes, and flooding engulfed an already ravaged state just days after Hurricane Helene blew through. The series of storms has strained food bank operations, and there is a need for the swift restoration of essential technology and communications infrastructure. All Within My Hands is donating $50,000 each to Feeding America and the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center (ITDRC).

"Food banks and Feeding America have been busy staging emergency food, water, and supplies at food banks throughout Florida. Continued attention and care remain critical as they assess the damage and destruction from Hurricane Milton. Donating funds is the most efficient way to support affected food banks."

Donate to help here. Learn more here.

Metallica adds: "Information Technology Disaster Resource Center is a volunteer-driven nonprofit that provides technology continuity, connectivity, and recovery after catastrophic events for communities impacted by disasters. Donations support the ongoing work of hundreds of ITDRC volunteers to ensure public safety, responding relief organizations, and local businesses are connected and have access to the communications they need to serve their community."

Donate to help here. Learn more here.