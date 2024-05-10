METALLICA's All Within My Hands Grants $100k To Direct Relief In Support Of Brazil

Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation grants $100,000 to Direct Relief to provide critical local services in Brazil.

A message states: "Rio Grande do Sul urgently needs assistance as it faces a devastating flood caused by torrential rain. Authorities report more than 1.45 million people affected by the disaster across 417 cities. At least 105 people have been killed, with another 130 still missing. Over 230,000 others have been displaced from their homes.

"Reaching a new level, the river has risen 16 feet this week, filling the streets with muddy water and submerging buildings. As a result, flights have been grounded, and roads have been blocked, leaving Brazilians without basic necessities.

"AWMH is committed to supporting the flood relief efforts carried out by Direct Relief, a nonprofit humanitarian organization, and long-standing partner in our mission to provide critical local services during disasters. Currently, Direct Relief is coordinating with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to deliver critically needed aid."

Dontate to direct relief here.

(Photo - Anselmo Cunha | AFP)