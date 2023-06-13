METALLICA's Amazon Music Presents: The Amsterdam Sessions Coming Tomorrow; Video Trailer
June 13, 2023, an hour ago
Metallica will release The Amsterdam Sessions (Amazon Music Presents) on Wednesday, June 14. The four-track release is available exclusively on Amazon Music. In addition, the band will launch live videos of all four songs, exclusively on Amazon.
The Amsterdam Sessions (Amazon Music Presents) tracklisting:
"Master Of Puppets"
"Lux Æterna"
"If Darkness Had A Son"
"Nothing Else Matters"