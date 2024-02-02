METALLICA's ...And Justice For All Available On Limited Edition Dyers Green Double Vinyl

Metallica's classic fourth studio album, ...And Justice For All, is now available on limited edition double dyers green vinyl.

The first five Metallica albums: Kill 'Em All, Ride The Lightning, Master Of Puppets, ...And Justice For All and Metallica, have sold over 65 million copies worldwide and have shaped an entire generation of metal fans and are still among the most iconic metal albums ever.

Starting last November, one of the albums will be released each month, as a limited/remastered LP. Each vinyl has a color matched to the cover.

Order ...And Justice For All here.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Blackened"

"…And Justice For All"

Side B:

"Eye Of The Beholder"

"One"

Side C:

"The Shortest Straw"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"The Frayed Ends Of Sanity"

Side D:

"To Live Is To Die"

"Dyers Eve"