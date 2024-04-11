METALLICA's Blackened American Whiskey “Rye The Lightning 2024” Now Available

Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"Lightning does strike twice! Our friends at Blackened are revamping Rye The Lightning to bring you a brand new take on an award-winning blend."

Master Distiller & Blender Rob Dietrich comments: "When we launched the first edition of Rye The Lighting in 2022, I knew we had something special. I absolutely love the hay spice and dark earthy notes in American rye whiskey, so it was an adventure to play around with a creative flavor profile through cask finishing. I was thrilled that consumers loved this whiskey as much as we did, and with this limited release, I tried to capture some of the innovative magic of the first expression, but with a slightly new spin by upping the proof a couple of notches, while applying non-chill filtering and using a rye with a different mash bill with different types of Madeira and Rum finishes."

The Rye The Lightning packaging is emblazoned with a green soundwave to differentiate from the Blackened American Whiskey flagship and align with the historical significance of using the colour green to characterize rye whiskey bottles. Rye The Lightning is bottled at 90 proof. Learn more about this release, find a retailer near you, or order your bottle online at blackenedwhiskey.com.