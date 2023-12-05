METALLICA's Blackened Whiskey To Sponsor Annual Metal Hall Of Fame Gala

Blackened, the award winning whiskey from Metallica, will be a sponsor of the 2024 Annual Metal Hall Of Fame Gala, January 24, 2024, at the Marriott Delta Garden Grove, Anaheim, CA. Blackened will have a special branding experience and will include a free sampling event for all Metal Hall Of Fame Gala attendees ages 21 and over.

Superstar Inductees, All Star musical performances, and an All Star Jam will be announced shortly. The evening will also include an All Star celebration and Induction for late Whisky a Go Go / Rainbow Bar &Grill owner Mikeal Maglieri. The Gala will be hosted by radio and television Icon Eddie Trunk, and entertainment personality Cathy Rankin.

“What an honor to have Metallica’s Blackened Whiskey take part in our Annual Gala,” says Metal Hall Of Fame Founder/CEO Pat Gesualdo. “Metallica Inducted our dear friends, and their original record company founders, the late Jon and Marsha Zazula into the 2018 Metal Hall Of Fame, and it’s great to have their whiskey brand take part in the Gala.”

“Blackened was created as a way for us to connect with our fans and whiskey connoisseurs,” said Metallica drummer and co-founder, Lars Ulrich regarding Blackened’s release of their commemorative 72 Seasons Batch, “This batch does exactly that. We know our fans have been waiting a long time for new music, and we want to celebrate this release with them in every possible way we can. This album is as much theirs as it is ours, and we’re excited to unveil this commemorative release of Blackened.”

Limited tickets are available for the free Blackened Tasting Experience, which is included in the price for a reserved table for the Gala. Tickets are available here.