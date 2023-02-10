METALLICA's Garage Sale Returns On Monday; Limited Edition Items Available
February 10, 2023, 13 minutes ago
Metallica have announced the return of The Garage Sale, on Monday, February 13, at 9 AM, PST.
A message states: "You know the drill, we’ve dug up all the super cool, limited products we could find hiding in our warehouse, but those will go fast, so don’t be late! Some of this year’s finds include Ride The Lightning and …And Justice For All (Remastered) Deluxe Box Sets, colored vinyl releases, and live performances on vinyl. Also included are a variety of screen printed posters from the last year. And, of course, the ever-popular Mystery Items! This year, we’ve added a Mystery Tour shirt to the bunch.
"As always, the Garage Sale will also feature some of our best clearance prices of the year. And lucky, random orders will receive awesome prizes like used guitar strings, commemorative picks, slipmats, …And Justice For All stickers, and Hardwired…To Self-Destruct lithographs.
"So mark your calendars and be in the Met Store (and logged into your Fifth Member account) at 9 AM, PST on Monday, February 13!"
Metallica’s 12th studio album, 72 Seasons, will arrive on April 14 on the band’s own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track album is the band’s first full-length collection of new material since 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.
The band have launched the pre-order for the limited transparent yellow cassette edition of the album, which includes an 8-panel j-card with lyrics. Pre-order the cassette here.
Speaking on the concept of the album title, James said: “72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is a reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”
Pre-order the new album in multiple configurations here.
72 Seasons tracklisting:
"72 Seasons"
"Shadows Follow"
"Screaming Suicide"
"Sleepwalk My Life Away"
"You Must Burn!"
"Lux Æterna"
"Crown Of Barbed Wire"
"Chasing Light"
"If Darkness Had A Son"
"Too Far Gone?"
"Room Of Mirrors"
"Inamorata"
“Lux Æterna” video:
“Screaming Suicide” video:
Upcoming Metallica tour dates are listed below. M72 World Tour Enhanced Experience Package details via the following links:
Enhanced Experiences
I Disappear Tickets
Enhanced Experience FAQs
April
27 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena
29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena
May
17 - Paris, France - Stade de France*
19 - Paris, France - Stade de France
6 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion
28 - Hambur, Germany - Volksparkstadion
June
16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium**
18 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium
August
4 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
6 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
11 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique
13 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique
8 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
20 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
25 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
27 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
September
1 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
3 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
November
3 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center
5 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center
10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
12 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
May
24 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion
26 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion
June
7 - Helsinki, Finland - Olympic Stadium
9 - Helsinki, Finland - Olympic Stadium
14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken Stadium
16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken Stadium
July
5 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy
7 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy
12 - Madrid, Spain - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
14 - Madrid, Spain - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
August
2 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
4 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
9 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
11 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
16 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium
18 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium
23 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium
25 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium
30 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
September
1 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
20 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol***
22 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol
27 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol***
29 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol
Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**
Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills
* Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills play Show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play Show 2 in Paris
** Volbeat replaces Architects on Show 1 in Gothenburg
Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***
Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills
*** Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City
(Photo by Tim Saccenti)