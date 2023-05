METALLICA's JAMES HETFIELD On Late PANTERA Legend DIMEBAG DARRELL - "What A Blessing To Have Been In His Life, And Him In My Life"; Video

Metallica frontman, James Hetfield, recently spoke with SiriusXM host, Jose Mangin, on SiriusXM’s Metal Ambassador podcast.

During the conversation, James discusses all of the musical influences that make up Metallica's 72 Seasons, and "trying to evolve" with his own vocals. James also talks about the meaning of the yellow album cover, reveals that he thinks of himself as a “wannabe drummer’ and remembers late Pantera guitarist, "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott. Watch the videos below:

Metallica’s new album, 72 Seasons, was released on April 14 via the band’s own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with frontman James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track 72 Seasons is Metallica’s first full length collection of new material since 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

72 Seasons tracklisting:

"72 Seasons"

"Shadows Follow"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Sleepwalk My Life Away"

"You Must Burn!"

"Lux Æterna"

"Crown Of Barbed Wire"

"Chasing Light"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Room Of Mirrors"

"Inamorata"

"Inamorata" video:

"You Must Burn!" video:

"Chasing Light" video:

"Crown Of Barbed Wire" video:

"Too Far Gone?" video:

"Shadows Follow" video:

"72 Seasons" video:

"If Darkness Had A Son" video:

"Screaming Suicide" video:

“Lux Æterna” video:

"Sleepwalk My Life Away" video:

"Room Of Mirrors" video:

