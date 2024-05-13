METALLICA's JAMES HETFIELD & ROBERT TRUJILLO Featured On APOCALYPTICA's "One" Single, Out Friday
Finnish cello metal band, Apocalyptica, have announced that they will release "One", the third single from their upcoming album, Plays Metallica Vol. II, which will be out June 7.
Says the band: "You will not believe this! It is such a big honor for us, we can’t even put it into words. Our next single will be 'One' - feat. Mr. James Hetfield and Robert Trujillo! Who would have thought, 30 years ago! 'One' will be out May 17th. You can pre-save it already. We are 100% sure – it’s going to blow your mind!!" 🤘
Pre-save the single here.
Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2 will continue the journey that began in 1996 when cellists from Helsinki’s world-renowned Sibelius Academy played symphonic tribute to the biggest of the big four - heavy metal titans Metallica. For their ninth record the classically-minded dynamos are returning to their roots to bring a legendary story full circle. It also features a host of surprises beginning with a unique collaboration.
This album will be the band’s final studio release with Apocalyptica’s long-time member, drummer Mikko Sirén, who amicably departed after the new album’s completion. Plays Metallica Vol. 2 was produced by longtime collaborator and studio supremo Joe Barresi (Queens Of The Stone Age, Soundgarden, Nine Inch Nails, Tool) and will be released via new label Throwdown Entertainment on June 7.
Tracklisting:
"Ride The Lightning"
"St. Anger"
"The Unforgiven II"
"Blackened"
"The Call Of Ktulu" (in memory of Cliff Burton)
"The Four Horsemen" (ft. Robert Trujillo)
"Holier Than Thou"
"To Live Is To Die"
"One"
"One" (Instrumental)
"The Unforgiven II" video:
"The Four Horsemen" video:
Apocalyptica recently released the official video trailer for their upcoming "Plays Metallica Vol. 2" tour. Watch below and get tickets at Apocalyptica.com.
Tour dates:
June
8 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall
September
13 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - TBA
19 - Istanbul, Turkey - Zorlu PSM
21 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kagelbanan
22 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
23 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
24 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train
26 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36
27 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13
29 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Albert Hall
30 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall
October
1 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia Theatre
3 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3
4 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
5 - Cardiff, UK - Great Uni Hall
7 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
8 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle
9 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk
10 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
11 - Prague, Czech Republic - 02 Universe
12 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof
13 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
15 - Krakow, Poland - Studio
16 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
18 - Palanga, Lithuania - Concert Hall
19 - Kaunus, Lithuania - Zalgiris Arena
20 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Compensa Hall
21 - Riga, Latvia - Arena
22 - Tallinn, Estonia - Alexella Hall
November
11 - Esch Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
12 - Brussels, Belgium - AB
13 - Paris, France - L’Olympia
14 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher
15 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
17 - Lisbon, Portugal - LAV
18 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
19 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
20 - Marseille, France - Espace Julien
21 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
22 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropole
23 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex
25 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
26 - Cluj, Romania - Form Space
27 - Bucharest, Romania - Sala Palatului
28 - Sofia, Bulguari - NDK (National Palace of Culture)
29 - Skopje, Macedonia - Jane Sandanski Sports Center
30 - Belgrade, Serbia - Hangar
(Photo - Riki Murto)