METALLICA's JAMES HETFIELD To Sign Copies Of "Messengers" Book In Detroit

Metallica will release the new coffee table book, Messengers: The Guitars Of James Hetfield, on November 23 via Permuted Press.

A message from the band: "If you’ll be in town for #M72Detroit next weekend, you can get your hands on a copy of Messengers: The Guitars Of James Hetfield ten days before its release AND get it autographed by James himself! All fans attending must have a ticket to enter the event, which includes a copy of the book."

Get tickets for the event on Saturday, November 11 at 2 PM, ET, here.

Hetfield will also sign copies of the book on Saturday, November 4 at 2 PM, CT at Left Bank Books in St. Louis, Missouri.

Book description: James shares his personal collection of treasured guitars and reveals the story and significance of each within his life and career.

Accompanied by lush, museum-quality portraits by acclaimed photographer Scott Williamson, James’ collection is displayed and described over a stunning 400 pages.

This meticulously-crafted coffee table book is available in standard hardcover along with two numbered, limited edition releases: Signed Slipcase Edition and Deluxe Box Edition.

Pre-order here.