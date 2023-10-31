METALLICA's JAMES HETFIELD To Sign Copies Of "Messengers" Book In Detroit

October 31, 2023, 57 minutes ago

METALLICA's JAMES HETFIELD To Sign Copies Of "Messengers" Book In Detroit

Metallica will release the new coffee table book, Messengers: The Guitars Of James Hetfield, on November 23 via Permuted Press.

A message from the band: "If you’ll be in town for #M72Detroit next weekend, you can get your hands on a copy of Messengers: The Guitars Of James Hetfield ten days before its release AND get it autographed by James himself! All fans attending must have a ticket to enter the event, which includes a copy of the book."

Get tickets for the event on Saturday, November 11 at 2 PM, ET, here.

Hetfield will also sign copies of the book on Saturday, November 4 at 2 PM, CT at Left Bank Books in St. Louis, Missouri.

Book description: James shares his personal collection of treasured guitars and reveals the story and significance of each within his life and career.

Accompanied by lush, museum-quality portraits by acclaimed photographer Scott Williamson, James’ collection is displayed and described over a stunning 400 pages.

This meticulously-crafted coffee table book is available in standard hardcover along with two numbered, limited edition releases: Signed Slipcase Edition and Deluxe Box Edition.

Pre-order here.



