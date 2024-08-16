METALLICA's KIRK HAMMETT And ROBERT TRUJILLO Join PANTERA For "Walk" Performance In Minneapolis; Video

Last night (Thursday, August 15), Pantera - billed as CFH (Cowboys From Hell) - headlined an intimate club show at First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN.

During the show, Metallica's Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett joined Pantera for a performance of "Walk". Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

Pantera's First Avenue setlist (as per Setlist.fm):

"A New Level"

"Mouth For War"

"Strength Beyond Strength"

"Becoming"

"I'm Broken"

"Suicide Note Pt. II"

"This Love"

"Fucking Hostile"

"Walk"

"Domination / Hollow"

"Cowboys From Hell"

Encore:

"Yesterday Don't Mean Shit"

Pantera - comprised of original members vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, along with guitarist Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne, Zakk Sabbath) and drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax) - have announced an early 2025 European tour. Tickets are on sale now.

Dates:

January

21 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

24 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

31 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Arena Stožice

February

1 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Ostravar Aréna

3 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena

4 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

7 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

9 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

10 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

12 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

13 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

15 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena

The band previously announced a string of UK / Ireland dates in February 2025.

Dates:

February

18 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

19 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

21 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

23 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

25 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

2024 Pantera dates:

August

16 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN (with Metallica)

23 - Commonweath Stadium - Edmonton, AB (with Metallica)

30 - Lumen Field - Seattle, WA (with Metallica)

October

10 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA