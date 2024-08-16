METALLICA's KIRK HAMMETT And ROBERT TRUJILLO Join PANTERA For "Walk" Performance In Minneapolis; Video
August 16, 2024, an hour ago
Last night (Thursday, August 15), Pantera - billed as CFH (Cowboys From Hell) - headlined an intimate club show at First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN.
During the show, Metallica's Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett joined Pantera for a performance of "Walk". Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.
Pantera's First Avenue setlist (as per Setlist.fm):
"A New Level"
"Mouth For War"
"Strength Beyond Strength"
"Becoming"
"I'm Broken"
"Suicide Note Pt. II"
"This Love"
"Fucking Hostile"
"Walk"
"Domination / Hollow"
"Cowboys From Hell"
Encore:
"Yesterday Don't Mean Shit"
Pantera - comprised of original members vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, along with guitarist Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne, Zakk Sabbath) and drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax) - have announced an early 2025 European tour. Tickets are on sale now.
Dates:
January
21 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall
23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
24 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
31 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Arena Stožice
February
1 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Ostravar Aréna
3 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena
4 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena
6 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
7 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle
9 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle
10 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
12 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
13 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
15 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena
The band previously announced a string of UK / Ireland dates in February 2025.
Dates:
February
18 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
19 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
21 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
23 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena
25 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley
2024 Pantera dates:
August
16 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN (with Metallica)
23 - Commonweath Stadium - Edmonton, AB (with Metallica)
30 - Lumen Field - Seattle, WA (with Metallica)
October
10 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA