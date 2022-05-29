METALLICA's KIRK HAMMETT And ROBERT TRUJILLO Perform With THE WEDDING BAND Featuring DEATH ANGEL Frontman MARK OSEGUEDA And BAD WOLVES Guitarist DOC COYLE

On May 27th, The Wedding Band featuring Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo of Metallica, Mark Osegueda (Death Angel), Doc Coyle (Bad Wolves) and Jon Theodore (Queens Of The Stone Age) performed at Jam Cellars Ballroom at Margrit Mondavi Theatre in Napa, CA.

Fan-filmed video of the band performing classics from Back Sabbath, The Dead Kennedys, Motörhead, The Clash and more can be viewed below.

The show was part of the BottleRock Afterdark performances that are taking place in conjunction with the Metallica co-headlined edition of the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival 2022.