METALLICA's LARS ULRICH On Seeing DEEP PURPLE Live At 9 Years Old - "Didn't Know A Lot About Heavier Music At The Time, But Was Very Impressed With The Spectacle"; Video

Ahead of Metallica's shows this weekend - August 4 & 6 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey - drummer Lars Ulrich sat down for an interview with Jim Kerr of New York's Q104.3. In the clip below, Lars talks about Metallica's longevity, seeing Deep Purple live when he was 9 years old and his ongoing love for the band, offering kids reduced prices for concert tickets, the All Within My Hands foundation, Metallica's "No Repeat Weekend" shows, being knighted by the Queen of Denmark, and more.

Watch below:

Metallica have introduced their new podcast, The Metallica Report. The first episode launched earlier this week.

Says Metallica, "Our new podcast will be a quick, weekly hit, including news, updates, exclusive features, and surprises from HQ and beyond.

The pod will be hosted by two of the closest members of our extended family – some of you may even know them already! Leading the conversation will be Steffan Chirazi, who began covering us as a journalist in the ’80s and is now at the helm of our online mag, So What!, and Renée Richardson, Director of Philanthropy for All Within My Hands and well-known Bay Area radio personality.

With each episode, Steffan and Renée will keep you informed with the latest news from Metallica HQ and dispatches from the road as the M72 Tour continues to make its way around the world. You’ll also enjoy exclusive, behind-the-scenes updates and interviews with the likes of the touring crew, poster and t-shirt artists, and fans through our mini-features. And we plan to make a few appearances ourselves!

In addition to the most inside and up-to-date news, The Metallica Report will take requests: submit your inquiries, and Steffan and Renée will get to the bottom of your burning questions every Wednesday. We also want to hear your stories. Tell us how the music inspires you, share a great road story, or make a suggestion.

Subscribe to The Metallica Report wherever you get your podcasts, or go to metallica.lnk.to/TheMetallicaReport. To submit questions, stories, comments, and more, visit metallica.com/podcasts."