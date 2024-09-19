METALLICA's M72 World Tour Extends Into 2025; Support Acts Include PANTERA, LIMP BIZKIT, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, ICE NINE KILLS

"We’re kicking off year three of M72 with 21 North American shows across April, May, and June of next year," begins an M72 2025 update from Metallica. "This leg will stop in 14 cities with 18 shows in the round, plus two festival stops, seven No Repeat Weekends, and seven one-night-only stops.

"We’re continuing the M72 tradition of unique support acts - a mix of Pantera, Limp Bizkit, Suicidal Tendencies, and Ice Nine Kills - and setlists for each No Repeat Weekend show. The Snake Pit will remain in the center of the stage for all in the round (non-festival) stops. And we’ll be sure to have plenty of extracurricular events planned for the Metallica Family to stay busy around the shows.

"Enhanced Experiences ranging from access to a meet and greet, production and stage tour, food and beverage in the “Black Box” lounge to early entry into the venue and the aforementioned Snake Pit will be available. The I Disappear Ticket is back for the fan who wants to run away with us for all the shows. And new to M72, travel packages, including hotel, ticket, and shuttle options, will be available for most locations.

"Fan Club presales begin Monday, September 23, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 27. To request your Fan Club presale code, visit metallica.com/presale-codes. If you cannot join us for a full No Repeat Weekend, Single-Day Tickets to those shows will be available starting January 17, 2025.

"North America is not our only stop in 2025, as this year, we will return to Australia and New Zealand after far too long away!!! Stay tuned for the full announcement coming VERY soon."

Tour dates:

April

12 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World Festival

19 - Syracuse, NY - JMA Wireless Dome *

24 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre *

26 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre ˣ

May

1 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium *

3 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium ˣ

7 - Blacksburg, VA - Lane Stadium

9 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

11 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field ˣ

25 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field *

28 - Landover, MD - Northwest Stadium *

31 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium *

June

3 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium *

6 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium ˣ

8 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium *

14 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium ˣ

20 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium ˣ

22 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium *

27 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High ˣ

29 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High *

* Support: Pantera & Suicidal Tendencies

ˣ Support: Limp Bizkit & Ice Nine Kills

M72’s 2025 North American leg is produced by Live Nation and presented by new sponsor inKind. inKind rewards diners with special offers and credit back when they use the app to pay at 2,000+ top-rated restaurants nationwide. The company provides innovative financing to participating restaurants in a way that enables new levels of sustainability and success. Fans can learn more at inkind.com.

Citi is the official card of the 2025 M72 World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, September 24, at 10 AM local time until Thursday, September 26, at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit citientertainment.com.**

Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for the M72 tour in the U.S. through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access Presale tickets for select shows will begin Tuesday, September 24, at 10 AM local time, until Thursday, September 26, at 10 PM local time. For more details, visit Verizon.com/Access.**

** Citi and Verizon presales will not be available for Sick New World, Sonic Temple, or the Toronto dates. Verizon presale will not be available for the Nashville, Blacksburg, or Landover shows.